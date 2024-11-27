The Orlando Magic (12-7) will welcome center Wendell Carter Jr. back to the court Wednesday night against the Chicago Bulls (8-11) as the team seeks to extend its three-game winning streak. Carter Jr., who has been sidelined for 12 games due to left foot plantar fasciitis, will play under a minutes restriction as he eases back into action.

The 25-year-old sustained the injury during the Magic’s November 3 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. Head coach Jamahl Mosley confirmed Carter Jr.’s status in comments captured by the Orlando Sentinel's Jason Beede, noting the cautious approach the team will take.

“Well, he’s definitely going to be on a minutes [restriction] after sitting out that long. You’re going to have a timeframe of 14-16 minutes just to see where he is. Sometimes those guys, coming back from [injury] the conditioning side is a big piece. But we want to make sure we slowly walk it back in vs. just ramping up right away,” Mosley said.

Before his injury, Carter Jr. had been a steady presence in the Magic lineup, averaging 8.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists while shooting 44.7% from the field over 26.3 minutes per game.

Wendell Carter Jr.'s return bolsters Magic ahead of Bulls matchup

In his absence, Goga Bitadze has stepped into the starting center role, contributing to Orlando's recent success. During the 12-game stretch without Carter Jr., Bitadze has averaged 9.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.7 blocks per game. Bitadze is expected to remain the starter against Chicago as Carter Jr. works his way back into the rotation.

The Magic’s backcourt depth will take a hit as guard Gary Harris has been ruled out with a left hamstring strain. Harris has averaged 4.1 points per game this season, shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc in a reduced role, logging just 16.6 minutes per game.

Wednesday’s game marks the second meeting of the season between the Magic and Bulls. Orlando fell 102-99 in their first matchup on October 30 at Chicago’s United Center. That game also marked the last appearance for forward Paolo Banchero, who has since been sidelined with a torn right oblique.

Despite injury setbacks, the Magic have leaned on strong performances from Franz Wagner, who has emerged as a potential All-Star and All-NBA candidate this season. With Wagner leading the charge, Orlando will look to maintain its momentum and avenge the earlier loss to Chicago in front of a home crowd.