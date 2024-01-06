Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs speaks on his mental health and how he's overcome obstacles in the NBA day after day.

The Orlando Magic has seen theres ups and downs this season, just like many other teams in the league. But, inconsistency has plagued the Magic for years. Former lottery pick Jalen Suggs spoke on his struggles this season, after having a career-best game against the Denver Nuggets with 27 points. Suggs explained how tough the journey has been for him, and where he's at mentally.

“I struggled a lot with mental health. It’s been a battle I’m constantly working at day after day… To all the people struggling with that, there is light at the end of the tunnel,” said Suggs, per ClutchPoints on X.

Suggs was a highly touted prospect out of Gonzaga, ultimately being selected with the fifth overall pick to the Magic in 2021. That brings a lot of pressure to a player to instantly perform and make an impact. It's already challenging when a player needs to find their role on the team, but it's even harder when they need a young player to be the leader. The Magic aren't known to be a winning franchise, so the turnaround has been frustrating for both players and fans.

Players across the league have came out stating their case on the importance of mental health, with so much scrutiniy tied againt them through fans or organzaitions. With Suggs as one of the leaders, the Magic's franchise is being turned around, but patience needs to be held. Suggs stated his case on working day after day to get stronger in the mental sense. He's with many other players in the league that are fighting for peace in the professional landscape, fighting through constant pressure.