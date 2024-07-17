The Orlando Magic have positioned themselves as significant players during the 2024 NBA offseason, executing several key maneuvers that have reshaped their roster and perhaps signaled an impending departure for Markelle Fultz, a former top draft pick whose future with the franchise now hangs in the balance.

The Magic's active offseason was highlighted by their selection of Tristan da Silva with the 18th pick in the NBA Draft. The 6’8″ forward out of Germany has quickly made his presence felt, particularly in the Summer League where he showcased his skills by scoring 23 points along with four rebounds, two assists, and two steals in a recent game. Da Silva has proven he can shoot at an elite level, defend, and even handle playmaking duties, attributes that have energized the team's prospects.

Orlando bolster's roster with seasoned vets with championship experience

Further bolstering their lineup, the Magic successfully acquired veteran sharpshooter Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in a significant move, signing him to a three-year, $66 million deal. Caldwell-Pope, who came over from the Denver Nuggets, brings a consistent long-range threat to the squad, having maintained a career three-point shooting percentage of 36.9% and hitting 40% or better in three of his last four seasons. This addition addresses a glaring need for Orlando — enhancing their perimeter scoring capability. Caldwell-Pope also brings championship experience, having won titles with both the Los Angeles Lakers and the Nuggets, which adds a seasoned presence to the team.

In addition to Caldwell-Pope, the Magic re-signed Gary Harris to a two-year, $14 million deal and Moritz Wagner to a two-year, $16 million contract, securing depth and continuity in their roster.

The most telling move, however, involves the signing of veteran guard Cory Joseph to a two-year deal, with the second year being a team option. This contract grants the Magic financial flexibility while adding an experienced player to their backcourt. Joseph, a 2014 NBA champion with the San Antonio Spurs, brings a wealth of experience and has had stints with multiple teams over his career. Despite a reduction in his playing time recently, Joseph recorded his best three-point shooting season in 2021-22, showcasing his ability to contribute significantly from beyond the arc.

Cory Joseph's arrival signals potential changes for Magic's guard lineup

Joseph's arrival to the Magic could be seen as a direct challenge to Markelle Fultz’s role with the team. Fultz, who has been with the Magic for five seasons after being traded from the Philadelphia 76ers, has faced a series of setbacks, including a severe case of Thoracic Outlet Syndrome and an ACL tear in 2021. These injuries have limited his playtime, restricting him to fewer than 60 games per season since the injury.

Despite these challenges, Fultz managed to rejuvenate his career with Orlando, particularly in the 2022-23 season when he averaged 13.9 points, 5.7 assists, and 1.4 steals. His contributions were pivotal in helping the Magic recover from a poor start to finish the season with a record of 34-48. The following season, Fultz continued to play a critical role as Orlando improved their record to 47-35, securing the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference, although they were eventually ousted in seven games by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the playoffs.

The decision to invest in Joseph, coupled with the rise of other young talents, casts doubt on Fultz’s future with the team. Fultz, whose market value exceeds a minimum contract, finds himself in a precarious position as the franchise appears ready to move forward without him. His departure, should it occur, would mark the end of an era that saw him overcome significant personal and professional hurdles.

As the Magic continue to refine their roster and set their sights on a deeper playoff run, the decisions made this offseason could define the team’s trajectory for years to come. While the additions of players like Caldwell-Pope and Joseph are designed to strengthen the team immediately, they also reflect a strategy that could see Orlando parting ways with one of its most resilient players. The next few months will be crucial in determining how these moves ultimately shape the future of the franchise and the careers of its players, particularly that of Markelle Fultz.