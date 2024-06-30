Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has a new team. After helping the Denver Nuggets win the championship in 2023 and delivering another productive season in 2023-24, KCP set himself up for a nice payday in free agency. He got exactly that after the Orlando Magic signed him to a lucrative three-year, $66 million deal.

“Kentavious Caldwell-Pope intends to sign a three-year, $66 million deal with the Orlando Magic. … Massive pickup for the rising Magic, acquiring the starting shooting guard of two NBA title teams,” Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium shared.

The 31-year-old vet inked a two-year, $30.1 million contract with the Nuggets in 2022. He had a $15.4 million player option for 2024-25, but he declined it knowing full well that he would be getting so much more in free agency. After all, Caldwell-Pope was largely considered as one of the key free agents this 2024 offseason, with his two-way contribution, shooting and championship experience being key factors that made playoff-contending teams willing to pay him a premium.

Before he signed with the Magic, Caldwell-Pope has also been linked to the 76ers. Philadelphia made the playoffs this past season but ultimately ended up exiting the first round against the New York Knicks. They could have really used a player like KCP who brings so much stability, shooting and high-level experience, but unfortunately, he chose to sign with Orlando.

The Magic now get a proven veteran who knows his role well and is more than capable of stepping up when his name is called.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's NBA career

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has spent the past two seasons with the Nuggets and was a huge difference-maker for Denver in their 2023 NBA Championship run. That 2022-23 campaign, KCP actually played 76 regular season games and started in all of them, tallying 10.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.5 steals per game all while shooting 42.3 percent from deep on 4.1 average attempts. The Georgia native was a steady presence for the Nuggets in the postseason that followed, putting up 10.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 steals en route to Denver's first title in franchise history.

In the 2023-24 season, Caldwell-Pope averaged 10.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists on 40.6 percent shooting from beyond the arc. He helped the Nuggets make it to the Western Conference Finals, where they lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in seven games.

Prior to his stint with the Nuggets, Caldwell-Pope also played for the Detroit Pistons–who made him the No. 8 pick in the 2013 NBA Draft—as well as the Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards. Caldwell-Pope was part of the Purple and Gold's 2020 championship team.