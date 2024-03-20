The Orlando Magic's Jalen Suggs has made an undeniable case for First Team All-Defense this season, showcasing a level of defensive skill that has caught the attention of fans, analysts and colleagues alike. Magic coach Jamahl Mosley has strongly advocated for Suggs' consideration for the prestigious accolade, emphasizing the guard's impressive performance on both ends of the court.
“It is absolutely justified. When Jalen is healthy and he's good to go, he is a First Team All-Defensive player. One, because he cares and he wants to defend. He's not afraid of the physical contact, he understands the game, he knows how to read offensive players and where they're going,” Mosley stated, highlighting the various reasons behind his belief in Suggs' defensive capabilities.
“Then, the other side of it is, the game has slowed for him so much,” Mosley continued. “He's able to read and react to different things. He's done a great job of studying film with the coaches, knowing exactly what he's able to do on a regular basis.”
Now in his third year in the NBA, Suggs is enjoying a standout season, posting averages of 12.3 points 1.4 steals while shooting 46.3% from the field and 40.1% from the three-point line. Yet, it is his defensive work that has really set him apart. Ranking ninth in the league with an average of 1.4 steals per game, Suggs finds himself in elite company, behind notable names such as Kawhi Leonard and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Jalen Suggs sets tone for Magic's fourth-ranked defense
Suggs' defensive statistics extend beyond steals. Averaging 2.4 deflections per game, he demonstrates a knack for disrupting opponents' plays. He contributes to 30.6% of the Orlando's total steals, underscoring his critical role in the the team's defensive strategies. Estimated plus-minus, a favorite all-in-one metric of analytics gurus, paints Suggs as one of the several most impactful perimeter defenders in the league alongside the likes of Alex Caruso, Dennis Smith Jr. and Amen Thompson.
What sets Suggs apart, however, is his ability to effectively guard some of the NBA's premier talents regardless of position. His defensive matchups against the likes of Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum and Jamal Murray have been particularly impressive. Over three games, Suggs limited Mitchell to 25 points on 42.1% shooting. Against Tatum, he held the forward to an average of 16 points at a 45.5% clip across three matchups. Most notably, Suggs managed to contain Murray to a mere four points on 18.2% shooting in their single encounter this season.
Suggs' defensive prowess is not just about the numbers; it's about the impact he has on the game. His ability to take on and neutralize the league's best scorers has been instrumental to the Magic's defensive schemes. This level of performance has not only solidified his reputation as a defensive stalwart, but has also made a compelling case for him to be named First Team All-Defense.
As the season progresses, the spotlight on Suggs continues to grow. His contributions on the defensive end have become a cornerstone of the Orlando's identity, proving that he is not just a rising star in the league, but a key player deserving of recognition among the NBA's defensive elite.