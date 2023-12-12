Orlando Magic's robust defense and Jalen Suggs' standout performance fuel a decisive 104-94 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Orlando Magic, fresh off a victory against the Detroit Pistons last Friday, faced another central division opponent in the Cleveland Cavaliers, Monday night. In their previous encounter, the Cavs emerged victorious despite a career-high 42 points from Paolo Banchero. This time, however, head coach Jamahl Mosley's Magic dominated, securing a 104-94 win in a match that can only be described as a defensive masterclass, thanks in large part to guard Jalen Suggs.

Cavs held to season-low 94 points

The Cavs, averaging 110.5 points per game and having scored 121 in their first game against the Magic this season, found themselves constrained to a season-low 94 points. The Magic's defense was unyielding, limiting the Cavs to a mere 35.3% shooting from the field and a paltry 22.5% from three-point range on 40 attempts. Orlando's intense defensive pressure led to 14 turnovers by the Cavs, which the Magic converted into 26 crucial points.

Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley lauded the team's defensive efforts.

“I mean holding them to 94 points, turning them over 13 times for 26 points, getting those extra possessions I thought was big.” Mosley said. “I think our guys did a great job of staying the course regardless of what was happening throughout the game, trying to keep our composure as best as possible.”

Huge momentum swing in the third quarter

The game's momentum shifted dramatically in the third quarter. Initially, the Cavs were in control, with the Magic struggling at 39.1% field goal shooting and 23.5% from beyond the arc. However, a surge in defensive intensity by the Magic in the third quarter saw the Cavs limited to just 15 points, allowing Orlando to end the quarter on a 17-4 run and enter the fourth quarter with a 12-point advantage.

The Cavs' offensive struggles were highlighted by their 11.8% shooting from the field and 11.1% from three-point range in the quarter, along with four turnovers.

During the third quarter, the Magic also encountered a challenge as Paolo Banchero and Joe Ingles both sustained injuries. The severity of these injuries was initially unclear, introducing a degree of uncertainty for the remainder of the game. Fortunately, both players were able to return to the court later in the match. Banchero, in particular, played a crucial role in the closing stages of the game, contributing significantly to the Magic's efforts to secure their lead and ultimately preventing any potential comeback from the Cavs.

Reflecting on the third-quarter effort on both sides of the basketball, Jamahl Mosley expressed his satisfaction with the team's performance.

“A will and a want that we had to impose on this game and what we needed to do” Mosley explained. “And these guys took on the challenge at halftime by our coaches and with each other knowing that it had to be a defensive game because if we wanted to get out and run you have to get stops first, and part of that is finishing the possessions to get out and go, and that’s what you saw in that third quarter.”

Jalen Suggs locks up Donovan Mitchell

A key aspect of the Magic's victory was Jalen Suggs' remarkable defensive performance against Donovan Mitchell. Mitchell, who averages 27.3 points per game, was held to 22 points on 6-18 shooting, significantly below his usual efficiency, thanks in large part to Suggs' defense. This was further evidenced by Mitchell's -11 plus/minus rating, with the majority of his points coming from 8 successful free throws out of 9 attempts.

Jalen Suggs, reflecting on the team's defensive strategy, highlighted the concerted effort to challenge Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell.

“I think it speaks volumes. We talked pre-game about making Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell work for everything and for them struggle. I think we did exactly that,” Suggs stated, acknowledging the contributions of teammates like Goga Bitadze, Anthony Black, Paolo Banchero, and Franz Wagner.

This victory elevates the Magic's record to 16-7, placing them just a game behind the first seed in the Eastern Conference. Looking ahead, they face back-to-back games against the top-seeded Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Friday and Sunday evenings, which are a golden opportunity to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference early in the season.