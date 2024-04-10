The Milwaukee Bucks will play their second home game in as many nights when they host the Orlando Magic. The Magic also play back-to-back games, taking on the Houston Rockets on Tuesday. It will be hard for the Bucks to look past their Tuesday night opponent as they take on their rival the Boston Celtics. However, the matchup with Orlando is much more important in the bigger picture with the Magic just one game behind the Bucks for second place going into the games on Tuesday. It is time to continue our NBA odds series with a Magic-Bucks prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Magic had a rough middle of their last homestand, losing three straight games to some Western Conference teams. However, they've won four games out of five and reentered the race for second place. They are tied with the Knicks for third, but they are within a game of both the Bucks for second and fifth behind the Cavaliers. The Magic, Knicks, and Cavaliers have all gotten back into the race thanks to the recent missteps of the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Bucks have lost four straight games and six of their last seven. This isn't normally a huge cause for concern, as every team goes through slumps throughout a season. However, the Bucks became the first team in 30 years to lose three straight games outright as double-digit favorites. Teams want to be hitting their stride with the playoffs approaching, but the Bucks may have hit rock bottom. It won't get any easier for the Bucks, as they finish their season with games against the Thunder and a rematch with the Magic on the road.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Magic-Bucks Odds
Orlando Magic: -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -120
Milwaukee Bucks: +1.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +102
Over: 216.5 (-110)
Under: 216.5 (-110)
How to Watch Magic vs. Bucks
Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT
TV: WMLW, Bally Sports Florida
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread/Win
As previously mentioned, the Bucks are in a terrible spot right now. They've lost six of seven games and hold the same record against the spread. They are 33-44-1 overall against the spread, which is far worse than the 50-28 mark put up by the Magic.
Doc Rivers was brought in to help the Bucks' poor defensive play under Adrian Griffin, and the early returns were great. However, many within the organization are starting to realize that it could be a personnel issue more than coaching. The Bucks regressed to 22nd in the NBA over their last five games, allowing 116 points per game. The Magic are among the most exciting young offensive teams and have plenty of firepower to make the Bucks suffer in this game.
Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Magic have been far better recently and against the spread than the Bucks. However, the Bucks have helped much of their woes this season by holding a great homecourt advantage. Milwaukee is 29-11 at home, while the Magic are just 18-20 on the road.
Final Magic-Bucks Prediction & Pick
The Magic haven't only beaten the Bucks in the offense vs. defense matchup over the past five games. The Bucks are just 16th in the NBA, averaging 111.2 points per game over that span, while the Magic are fourth in scoring defense, allowing 104.2 points. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, Khris Middleton, and Patrick Beverley are all battling injuries, and while they all may dress for this game, neither will be at 100%. The Bucks need them all to be fully healthy to have a chance in this game and beyond, which makes the Magic a great bet on the road.
Final Magic-Bucks Prediction & Pick: Magic -1.5 (-110)