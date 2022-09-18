Malakai Black speaks on his status in AEW, professional wrestling

“Please allow me a few weeks or months to recalibrate myself. This is not goodbye, and we will see each other very soon.” These words, spoken on the mic by Malakai Black after his final scheduled match at Prestige Wrestling versus Kid Bandit on Saturday night per 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧, marked the first time Black had spoken on his wrestling status since a cryptic Tumblr post before All Out and his big farewell following the completion of his trios match between the House of Black and Sting, Darby Allin, and Miro at the Chicago-based Pay-Per-View.



Finally, fans knew at least a little bit about where Black was coming from and what he had planned for his immediate future. Though he didn’t speak on his AEW contract status specifically, it’s at least nice to know that Black isn’t planning to leave wrestling forever, and may even be back before fans have a chance to miss him.

If that was all Black had to say on the matter, fans would at least have some form of closure, but as it turns out, the Head of the House wasn’t done yet. No, after watching his protege Brody King keep House business alive in AEW, Black released an extended statement of his own via Instagram – as transcribed by Fightful – that lays his feeling bare but again left a few ends a tad looser than some fans may have liked.

Malakai Black has addressed his AEW status head-on.

All. Firstly thank you all for your messages, know they are being read and appreciated. With all the turmoil going on in the landscape of Professional Wrestling I took the time to think of my words but also needed to wait until conversations between mine and AEW’s camp had come to a conclusion. Firstly, I dislike reading parts of my private conversations between myself and AEW in regards to my mental well being on the internet. These conversations were private and not meant to be shared with the public. As by now most people realize I am a very private person and do not feel the need to have stuff like this out on the internet. If you’ve been following me longer than a cup of coffee you’re aware I’ve spoken about them prior but would like to be the one deciding when this finds it’s way to the public and not through someone else’s mouth, as with anything through the lips of someone else: that story gets distorted. Secondly, to be in line with the above, they also need context: I did indeed ask for my release, the last 2 years of my life have lended to a lot of set backs. Both me and my wife have been affected by uncontrollable actions from the outside that resulted in loss of life, medical set backs, career jeopardizing, the suicide of a close friend and a close family member almost losing their life, then experiencing an injury that I was sure was the end of my career. I spend every week going through several sessions of rehab, dry needling and therapy just to be able to walk and compete. Now this being the tip of the iceberg and with the combination of the promises in my professional field that were not upheld which resulted as a combination of all of these to a complete demoralization of life and career. This decision had been in my mind for the past six months. It’s hard to really put a finger and say “this was the moment it all went wrong.” But I can tell vou after many years that I have learned from a rational point of view to see when I need to hit the breaks; which is what this is. Perhaps once my mind settles on certain things and processes the last 2 years a bit better I will convey (via a different platform than written out) what the exacts were that happened, and have a more informed conversation about them. For now know that I am good, and am taking, for the first time in 22 years, a few months to recalibrate the last 2 decades of my life. Lastly, I have read a few narratives online in regards to my “release”, mental health and my personal life that I can summarize swiftly; if it didn’t come from me, it didn’t happen. Stuff about conditional releases, stuff in my marriage or using said mental health to leverage the other when as I said before that part wasn’t even going to be part of the public conversation are false. My marriage is fine, I am fine. It is just time to make sure those things stay that way. Once again, I appreciate your support and we will see each other soon enough. MB

Did Black ask for his release? Yes, that has now been officially confirmed by the man himself. Is Black still under contract with AEW? That is unclear. But in the end, it’s clear the 37-year-old needs to take some time away from the ring in this, his 20th year in the business, and AEW is in the right for allowing him to take the time he needs to figure out his place in the professional wrestling world.