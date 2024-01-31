Malcolm Brogdon got real on his Celtics departure

Veteran guard Malcolm Brogdon was only with the Boston Celtics for one season, but it was a productive one. The 31-year-old became the first Celtic to win Sixth Man of the Year since 1986 and helped Boston make it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Despite this success during the 2022-23 campaign, Boston's front office decided to part ways with the former Rookie of the Year. The Celtics attempted to move him to the Los Angeles Clippers in a shocking three-team trade last June, but the deal fell through in the final hours. Brogdon's uncertain health, which has been a nagging issue throughout his career, ultimately blew the trade up.

Once that failed trade happened, Brogdon's relationship with the organization was fractured. Although there were rumblings that Brogdon might overcome any potential bad blood, he was successfully traded just before training camp to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Malcolm Brogdon is enjoying his time in Portland

Even though the Blazers are out of the playoff picture, Brogdon has enjoyed his time in Oregon in comparison to his stint in Beantown, per Jason Quick of The Athletic.

“When I was first traded, I viewed it as an opportunity,” Brogdon said of his arrival in Portland. “I was excited to go from a place where I wasn't as valued, and go to a place where I am very valued.”

On the Blazers, Brogdon has dealt with some lingering injury issues. However, he's still managed to average 15.9 points and 5.5 assists per outing through 37 games.

“I was [in Boston] for a year, won Sixth Man of the Year, and they shipped me out. So like … I didn't feel very valued there,” Brogdon added. “[In Portland], I feel valued. Portland has embraced me. And I've enjoyed being coached by Chauncey [Billups].”

Things didn't quite work out with Brogdon for the Celtics, but they've benefitted from trading him so far. In exchange for the former Virginia Cavalier, as well as center Robert Williams III and a couple of first-round draft picks, the Celtics received two-time All-Star Jrue Holiday. The 2022 NBA champion has provided the C's with great, two-way guard play and a strong veteran presence.

The new-look Celtics are an NBA best 37-11 and in first place in the Eastern Conference, so they're probably willing to let bygones be bygones with Brogdon. Regardless of their feelings towards one another, Brogdon and his former team will have a reunion of sorts when the Celtics face the Trail Blazers on March 11th.