Just because Robert Williams III is out for the season doesn't mean he doesn't have trade value at the deadline.

Former Boston Celtics and current Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III won't play another game this season, but that doesn't mean he's off the trading block ahead of the 2024 NBA trade deadline.

The 26-year-old big man played just six games for the Blazers before injuring his right knee and undergoing season-ending surgery. The year prior, Williams was with the Boston Celtics and missed a large chunk of the 2022-23 season due to a left knee injury.

Despite all his health issues, the 6-foot-9 center is reportedly garnering interest from other teams ahead of the February 9th trade deadline, per NBA insider Chris Haynes.

“There are some teams that are pondering making a move for Robert Williams,” Haynes revealed on his This League podcast. “I know Robert Williams is out for the season, had another surgery on his right knee, but teams feel like he would be somebody that could get on the cheap right now and allow him to continue recovering, continue rehabbing, in hopes that next season, he can blossom back into the Robert Williams that we’ve seen when he was playing at a high level with the Boston Celtics.”

The Celtics dealt Williams, two future first-round picks, and reigning Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon late in the offseason in exchange for two-time All-Star Jrue Holiday. Although Williams was a force in the paint for Boston, the C's have greatly benefitted from the addition of Holiday. They're currently in first place in the Eastern Conference with a league-best 34-10 record.

As for the Blazers, things aren't going as smoothly. Williams isn't the only Portland player who's missed a lot of time, as Brogdon, guard Anfernee Simons, center Deandre Ayton, and rookie Scoot Henderson have all missed at least nine games. The Blazers are a lowly 12-30 overall and in the basement of the Western Conference.

However, expectations weren't exactly sky-high for the Blazers, especially after trading seven-time All-Star Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks. Instead, Portland is hoping to build around some of its young talent and stay active at the deadline.

“The Blazers will be very open [to trade]. That’s not up for debate,” Haynes said. “If they get the right deal in place, they will be open … Robert Williams is somebody that is definitely available.”

Before his untimely injury, Williams was averaging 6.8 points, 1.2 steals, 1.2 blocks, and 6.3 rebounds in 19.8 minutes per game. Although it's a small sample size, the Louisiana native has shown he can thrive when healthy. Perhaps that'll be enough for another team to take a chance on Williams at the deadline.