After having a stellar performance and winning the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year Award, Malcolm Brogdon has officially parted ways with the Boston Celtics. This was not at all a surprise. These all dropped after reports of the guard being disgruntled surfaced. And, Brad Stevens initially dealt him in the Kristaps Porzingis sweepstakes. But, there might be a deeper reason as to why this trade for Jrue Holiday had to be done and it may have centered around Joe Mazzulla, per Jared Weiss of The Athletic.

Relationships often get sour during the NBA offseason and this is a reality that the Celtics had to face. It was in the minds of most fans that Malcolm Brogdon would be the one to replace Marcus Smart's starting role. This was after they traded for Porzingis. But, Joe Mazzulla had other plans in their hunt for an 18th NBA championship. He instead gave it to Derrick White which may have left a sour taste in Brogdon's mouth.

The Celtics coach outlined how they were trying to mend the relationship, “I think anytime you are in a situation like that and you are in a relationship. You just have to take some small steps into it. There is a healing process. There is a listening process to see where we are at and where we have to get to.”

Brad Stevens had a lot of effort in trying to retain Brogdon. It ended well with the guard returning despite his preference to be part of a new NBA organization. Now, he is on the way to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Jrue Holiday.