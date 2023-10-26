LOS ANGELES – Before electing to bring back their entire roster for the 2023-24 season, the LA Clippers were in trade talks to acquire now-Portland Trail Blazers guard Malcolm Brogdon from the Boston Celtics. In fact, a deal was agreed upon and nearly sent the guard to Los Angeles in June 2023 before it ultimately fell apart.

In the reported three-team trade, Malcolm Brogdon would head to the Clippers, Marcus Morris and Amir Coffey would be traded to the Washington Wizards, and Kristaps Porzingis would be traded to the Boston Celtics. Both ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic's Shams Charania reported the trade and close to being done in the afternoon.

Breaking: Celtics, Wizards, Clippers are closing in on a trade sending Kristaps Porzingis to Boston, Malcolm Brogdon to L.A., and Marcus Morris and draft compensation to Washington, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 21, 2023

With Porzingis' opt-in deadline a few hours away, the deal is rumored to have fallen apart over some uncertainties regarding Malcolm Brogdon's medical evaluation or the Celtics' willingness to divulge all the necessary information regarding his injury. Brogdon was coming off a torn ligament in his right elbow that really caused him to struggle in the Eastern Conference Finals. Brogdon averaged 15.1 points on 45 percent shooting from the field and 43.8 percent from three in 28.4 minutes per game across his first 14 postseason games.

After the torn ligament in his right elbow was suffered in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, Brogdon's production and minutes significantly dropped off for the final five games of the series, to just 3.0 points per game on 20 percent shooting from the field and seven percent from three in 15.2 minutes per game. He couldn't even suit up for Game 6 due to the discomfort.

With under two hours before Porzingis' contract opt-in deadline, which could've been extended to a later date, Woj reported that the trade had fallen apart and both sides were moving on. Brogdon remained an (unhappy) member of the Celtics, and the Clippers did not get the point guard they've had their eye on since the 2016 NBA Draft process and workouts.

Malcolm Brogdon was eventually traded to the Portland Trail Blazers with Robert Williams III as part of the Jrue Holiday trade on October 1, 2023.

On Wednesday, the guard the Clippers coveted arrived for the LA home opener, but as an opponent and a visitor. He scored 20 points and added five assists off the bench in a dazzling audition that made a blowout loss somewhat interesting.

Now in his eighth NBA season, the 31-year old point guard would be a strong addition to any team in championship contention. After a very long summer of uncertainty, Brogdon has been very open and accepting of his role as a mentor and backup with Portland's young squad.

“Man, I'm just trying to be a pro,” Malcolm Brogdon told ClutchPoints in an exclusive interview after the Blazers' season opening loss against the Clippers. “I'm a guy that relies on my work. So staying in the gym is really how I've been able to adjust. If your game is sharp and you're ready for every opportunity and every change, you're going to be fine no matter where you're at. So for me, it's keeping my head down and working.”

At two points this offseason — during the three-team trade talks that fell apart back in June and the Jrue Holiday trade in October — Brogdon says he was already mentally preparing himself to be a Clipper alongside Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

“Absolutely,” Brogdon confirmed to ClutchPoints. “Absolutely. You know, once Jrue was traded from Milwaukee, I knew Boston had a lot of interest in him and I figured Boston would have a good run at getting him because I was a guy that they were open to trading.”

“I was a guy that's viewed as a good vet in the league and to teams. I have good value in the league. So a team like Portland could either keep me as a good vet or flip me. I knew that Boston would be in play to get [Jrue Holiday]. So I did start to mentally prepare to be here [in Los Angeles].”

At the time of the failed June trade, there was a sense of uncertainty regarding Russell Westbrook's free agency options and what he could get on the open market for the first time in his career. Of course, there's no reason the Clippers couldn't have had both Westbrook and Brogdon on the roster and made it work. Aside from the great fit he would've been alongside Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, simply being able to add a player of Brogdon's caliber and experience while also trimming down some of the extra pieces on the roster would've been beneficial.

“I did prepare,” Brogdon added to ClutchPoints. “I was preparing myself for both [the Blazers and Clippers] because I thought I might be in Portland and I thought I might be flipped straight to L.A. So I didn't know, but I was preparing myself.”

Anyone who has been to the back hallway at Crypto dot com Arena where the locker rooms are following a game knows there's always a number of players, family members, friends, team officials, media members, and security personnel catching up, sharing stories, grabbing dinner, or waiting on a final player to conduct his media availability.

On his way to the team bus after the game last night, Malcolm Brogdon was approached by Clippers President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank. The two had a very friendly conversation that didn't last longer than 90 seconds, but came off somewhat despondent due to what I can only imagine being the failed attempts to get him to Los Angeles.

Whether Brogdon remains with the Blazers remains to be seen. At this stage in both his career and Portland's rebuild around Scoot Henderson, it would make a lot of sense for the team to pry a few more assets out of a contending team and send Brogdon somewhere he can contend for a championship as the trade deadline nears.

Malcolm Brogdon is a member of the Portland Trail Blazers for now, but he'll continue to prepare himself for every possible situation.

“For me, it's all about me staying sharp. It's less about the scenario or the situation of the teams.”