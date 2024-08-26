ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

-Contender Series Week 3: Andrey Pulyaev vs. Liam Anderson continues with a fight in the bantamweight division between Malcolm Wellmaker and Adam Bramhold. Wellmaker comes into this contender series appearance with an undefeated record winning all seven of his pro fights meanwhile, Bramhald is riding an 11-fight winning streak as he looks to secure his contract on this week’s episode of the Contender Series With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Wellmaker-Bramhald prediction and pick.

Malcolm Wellmaker (7-0) is coming off a second-round knockout in his last fight giving him his 7th victory in his pro career and his third knockout. He will be looking to remain undefeated in the biggest fight of his career when he takes on Adam Bramhald on this week’s episode of Contender Series to secure his UFC contract.

Adam Bramhald (13-2) suffered back-to-back losses back in 2016-2017 but since those losses, he’s rattled off 11-straight wins en route to his shot on the Contender Series. His most recent unanimous decision victory over Daniel Melo gave him an opportunity this season. Bramhald will be looking to make the most of his opportunity and secure his spot on the UFC roster when he takes on Malcolm Wellmaker this Tuesday night.

Here are the Contender Series UFC Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Contender Series Odds: Malcolm Wellmaker-Adam Bramhald Odds

Malcolm Wellmaker: -210

Adam Bramhald: +160

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Malcolm Wellmaker Will Win

Malcolm Wellmaker comes in as one of the top bantamweight prospects in the US with a perfect 7-0 record. Of those 7 wins, 5 of them have come inside the distance which is split between 3 KO/TKO and 2 submissions. Wellmaker is hoping that he can keep his undefeated record intact when he takes on England’s Adam Bramhald on this week’s episode of the Contender Series as he looks to secure his UFC contract.

Wellmaker has been running through the opposition on the regional scene with some slick striking and submission skills. He is at his best when he is the aggressor putting his opponent on their heels fighting off their back foot. Wellmaker utilizes his long limbs well with his crisp straight punches and kicks to the legs and to the body. At range, Wellmaker has a snapping jab and a crisp 1-2 which should serve well in this fight against Bramhald who gets hits a lot more than he should for being a decorated Muay Thai kickboxer. While Wellmaker isn’t known to grapple much, if he does elect to do so he will have a sizable advantage there as well. It’s going to come down to Wellmaker cracking the chin of Bramhald and if he is able to do just that he can continue his unbeaten ways and secure his spot on the UFC roster.

Why Adam Bramhald Will Win

Adam Bramhald has now won 11 fights in a row to get his shot on this season of The Ultimate Fighter. Of those 11 wins during his winning streak, 8 of them have come inside the distance which is split between 5 KO/TKO and 3 submissions. Bramhald will be looking to extend his winning streak to 12 wins in a row when he takes on the undefeated Malcolm Wellmaker this Tuesday night in hopes of becoming the newest addition to the UFC’s bantamweight roster.

Bramhald is a former Muay Thai World Champion and it shows in his fighting style. He loves to come forward throwing combinations that end with leg kicks every time. Bramhald will be the one with the volume advantage which should help him stay ahead on the scorecards in this fight against a low-volume striker like Wallmaker. While Bramhald is the more decorated striker he does tend to get hit more than he should when he fights in the pocket so, it will be up to Bramhald to do a better job defensively and outstrike Wellmaker throughout this fight with his chance of getting a shot in the UFC.

Final Malcolm Wellmaker-Adam Bramhald Prediction & Pick

This should be a fun scrap between these two bantamweight prospects. Wellmaker is going to look to make this fight a dogfight whereas Bramhald will be looking to make this fight a technical striking affair at range as they both look to secure their contract on this week’s episode. Ultimately, Bramhald will look good early landing combinations and flurries but once Wellmaker gets his timing down he should be the one landing the heavier strikes until Wellmaker lands that right hand that sits Bramhald down putting him away as he secures the win and his UFC contract.

Final Malcolm Wellmaker-Adam Bramhald Prediction & Pick: Malcolm Wellmaker (-210)