One day after Nick Chubb agreed to join the Houston Texans, his former team can't let him go yet without a proper farewell.

On Monday, the Cleveland Browns officially released a video tribute to Chubb on their X page. The caption read, “Forever cemented in our history books.”

Forever cemented in our history books pic.twitter.com/vFX7pPFgT4 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) June 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

Chubb finished his last season in Cleveland with 332 rushing yards. He had three touchdowns on 102 receptions. The Browns finished with the worst record in the NFL at 3-14.

Chubb appeared to want to stay with the Browns during the period of free agency. It is safe to say that Chubb left an indelible impact on the Browns organization.

Nick Chubb's legacy with the Browns

He was drafted in 2018 and played for the Browns for the next eight seasons. Along the way, Chubb became one of the top rushers in the NFL.

He finished with 6,843 rushing yards, along with 51 touchdowns on 128 receptions. In addition, Chubb had the fourth most rushing yards in the NFL since 2018.

He is 3rd on the Browns' list in rushing yards and touchdowns. Also, Chubb became one of the most beloved athletes in the city of Cleveland.

After the Browns endured a 1-31 stretch from 2016-2017, he became a stabilizing presence. In 2018, they made significant improvements, posting a 7-8-1 record.

Chubb's work ethic and determination endeared him to the city, known for its “blue-collar” ethos. Over the last two years, he has endured several injuries.

Most notably, Chubb broke his foot in a game against the Kansas City Chiefs last December. Chubb joining the Texans comes after a prolonged period of speculation about where the veteran running back will end up.

A month ago, the Chicago Bears appeared to have their eye on Chubb. At the same time, the Dallas Cowboys also expressed interest in him.

Chubb signed a one-year deal with Houston for at least $2.5 million.