The Toronto Maple Leafs almost traded right winger Mitch Marner to the Vegas Golden Knights at the deadline. Toronto once again had a great regular season that ended in playoff heartbreak. Marner was the most productive player statistically on the Maple Leafs this season, leading the team with 102 points and ranking fifth overall in the NHL.

The three-time All-Star, however, almost found himself on a new team according to a recent report by The Athletic's James Mirtle. The NHL writer confirmed that the Maple Leafs, Vegas Golden Knights, and Carolina Hurricanes were on the verge of a three-way trade that would've sent Mitch Marner to Vegas and Mikko Rantanen to Toronto.

Like Marner, Rantanen is an accomplished player and a multi-time All-Star. But this likely would've been a rough move for Toronto, especially considering the season Marner went on to have. It is clear, however, that there is somewhat of a glass ceiling on this current core, at least for now. The Maple Leafs have now made the playoffs nine straight seasons, but only won two series during that span.

Article Continues Below
More NHL News
Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitch Marner (16) jumps during the warmup before a game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Scotiabank Arena.
RUMOR: The ‘high bidder’ for Mitch Marner in free agencyAlex House ·
Washington Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie hoists the Stanley Cup after defeating the Vegas Golden Knights in game five of the 2018 Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena.
Capitals’ TJ Oshie officially retires after 16 seasonsTristin McKinstry ·
Edmonton Oilers center Adam Henrique (19) skates with the puck against the Florida Panthers during the third period in game two of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place.
Oilers’ Adam Henrique drops ‘heavyweight’ truth bomb ahead of Game 3Troy Finnegan ·
Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett (9) reacts with teammates after scoring a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the first period in game two of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place.
Panthers rumors: Insider expects Sam Bennett to re-sign in FloridaMichael Whitaker ·
Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) blocks the shot of Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett (9) during the second period at Bridgestone Arena.
Predators’ dream scenario in 2025 NHL Free AgencyMichael Whitaker ·
Dmitri Voronkov in the center, Henri Jokiharju and Jeff Skinner on the outsides, blue jackets, blue jackets dream, blue jackets free agency, nhl free agency
Blue Jackets’ dream scenario in 2025 NHL Free AgencyBryan Logan ·

This year's team beat the Ottawa Senators in the first round before falling to the eventual Eastern Conference champion Florida Panthers in seven games. While there's no shame in losing to the defending champs, the 6-1 Game 7 defeat at home was not how this team wanted its season to end. One consequence of this result was a front office overhaul, which included team president Brendan Shanahan's contract not being renewed.

Overall, it's clear that Toronto is aggressively trying to maximize its championship window during the Auston Matthews era. The 27-year-old still has plenty of prime yet, and the Maple Leafs will have their annual high expectations heading into next season. But the fanbase is growing restless. Time and time again, seasons have ended abruptly in the playoffs. It feels like this franchise's time is coming, but perhaps a blockbuster trade is on the horizon to really take the Maple Leafs to the next level.