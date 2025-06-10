The New Orleans Saints embraced change when they hired Kellen Moore to be their new head coach and tapped Tyler Shough as a potential long-term starting quarterback option. But Derek Carr's surprising retirement decision removes a safety net for the new HC/QB duo. Although the four-time Pro Bowler was unlikely to suit up next season due to significant shoulder injuries, his veteran presence could have proven valuable in this transition phase.

That is not to knock Carr, however. After all, the man himself admitted he did not want to collect a paycheck while recovering on the sidelines. But the beat goes on. The Saints move forward with a signal-caller group that includes Shough, second-year talent Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener. They could use some more NFL experience, though.

Franchise great Cameron Jordan has a name in mind, and it is someone The Big Easy knows well. “Im goin' all in, Jameis as a veteran QB .. come on over,” the 2017 First-Team All-Pro, two-time Second-Team All-Pro and eight-time Pro Bowl selection told Kay Adams on the “Up & Adams Show.” It will be interesting how that soundbite goes over in New Orleans, and in the Meadowlands.

Would the Saints pursue a reunion?

Jordan also mentioned Cleveland Browns QB Joe Flacco as a possibility, showing that he is not afraid to target players on other teams. He knows the New York Giants already have Super Bowl 48 champion Russell Wilson and rookie Jaxson Dart, leaving Winston's status up in the air. Of course, the 35-year-old is fully aware that he only has so much influence. Saints general manager Mickey Loomis has to be willing to make a call, and the Giants need to be open to a potential deal.

If the stars were to align, however, it is obvious Jordan would go wild. He has gushed over Winston in the past, praising the former No. 1 overall pick for the energy he infused into the team when they shared a locker room for four seasons (2020-23). Although the organization may not want to hear one of its leaders endorse another QB when it is trying to mold Tyler Shough, Winston can add a vital morale boost and maybe help the rookie find his way.

Besides, this squad is in no position to turn down good vibes. The 2015 Pro Bowler can be an asset in a backup role. Whether it is Jameis Winston or someone else, the front office would be wise to consider acquiring a veteran. In any case, Cameron Jordan will probably get a text or two after sharing his feelings on the matter.