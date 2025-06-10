The Philadelphia Phillies are taking on the Chicago Cubs on Monday, as the team tries to earn its 38th win on the season. Zack Wheeler took the mound to start the contest, and his dominant display led to him making franchise history.

In the top of the sixth inning with no outs, the 35-year-old pitcher threw a four-seam fastball down and away. He got Cubs' outfielder Kyle Tucker to swing and miss, recording the first out of the inning. However, that strikeout was Wheeler's 1,000th of his career, making him just the 10th player in franchise history to reach the 1,000 strikeout mark.

Zack Wheeler becomes the 10th player in franchise history to collect 1,000 career strikeouts as a member of the @Phillies 😤 pic.twitter.com/TxE9RMi7Ss — MLB (@MLB) June 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

Zack Wheeler made his debut with the Phillies in the 2020 season after spending five seasons with the New York Mets. He's been one of the best pitchers on the team for years, and Monday's achievement proves it. Teammate Aaron Nola is the only other active pitcher on the team who has achieved the same feat.

This is another nice accolade for Wheeler, as he's been solid throughout most of his career. The 2025 campaign is no different, as Zack Wheeler owns a 2.96 ERA (pending Monday's game) and 0.921 WHIP (pending Monday's game) while recording 101 strikeouts.

The two-time All-Star played six full innings on Monday before being called off the mound. He ended the day with seven strikeouts while allowing three hits, a walk, and one earned run. That's a solid showing for the Phillies' pitcher, especially against a Cubs team that's been good so far this season.

We shouldn't expect to see Wheeler go anywhere anytime soon. Despite being a true veteran of the sport, he signed a three-year, $126 million contract in the offseason. He's set to remain with the Phillies through the 2027 season. That gives Zack Wheeler a chance to continue racking up his strikeout totals in Philadelphia for quite some time.