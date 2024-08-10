USWNT forward Mallory Swanson scored the goal that led her team to a 1-0 victory over Brazil in the gold medal match of the 2024 Paris Olympics. After her gold medal heroics, the soccer star got a sweet shoutout on Instagram from the Chicago Cubs shortstop, Dansby Swanson, who happens to be her husband.

“God is so good. Always and forever. You are such an inspiration to so many, but more to me than anyone can ever fathom.” the 30-year-old Cubs infielder wrote. “Your faith in God’s plan, gratitude in life, the grace and joy in which you live and play, the perseverance to fight through whatever obstacles thrown your way. You are truly a gift from above, and you shine with that every day. I’m speechless. And now you’re a gold medal, Olympic champion, and 100 caps in the same day. And that can never be taken from you. I love you forever.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dansby Swanson (@dansbyswanson)

This was the USWNT's first Olympic gold medal since 2012.

Mallory and Dansby Swanson are a sporting power couple

USWNT star Mallory Pugh met Dansby Swanson in 2021 when the shortstop played for the Cubs and the soccer star was on the Chicago Red Stars of the NWSL. The pair was set up on a blind date by then-Atlanta Braves outfielder Jace Peterson who previously played with Dansby and is married to Mallory's sister, BriannaPugh, according to The Knot.

Mallory now has a World Cup trophy and an Olympic gold medal, while Dansby has a World Series title with the Braves.

Mallory and Dansby Swanson aren't the only USWNT sports power couple, though. Several former USWNT stars have partnered up with stars in other sports over the years. Megan Rapinoe is engaged to Sue Bird, one of the best women's basketball players of all time, Julie Ertz (née Johnston) is married to Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz, and Alex Morgan is married to former soccer player Servando Carrasco.