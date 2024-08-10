The U.S. Women's National Soccer Team has finally won gold again. The USWNT hasn't taken home first place in the Olympics since 2012 but after beating a game Brazil squad 1-0 in the gold medal game of the Paris Olympics the squad is golden once again. After the big win, the sports world took to social media to congratulate the women on their accomplishment.

“Congratulations to the #USWNT. Welcome back.” former USMNT defender and FOX Soccer analyst Alexi Lalas wrote on X, formerly Twitter, after the match.

Author Glennon Doyle shared a video of her wife going wild as USWNT forward Mallory Swanson scored the lone goal of the match. The reason that is notable is because her wife is USWNT all-time leading scorer Abby Wambach.

Even Major League Baseball's official account got into the mix, congratulating the team and specifically Swanson whose husband, Dansby Swanson, an infielder for the Chicago Cubs.

The USWNT gold medal match win means that the U.S. takes the coveted medal while Brazil gets silver and Germany walks away with the bronze.

USWNT adds to its trophy case

This is the fifth Olympic gold medal that the USWNT has won in eight appearances in the every-four-year event. The team has won in 1996, 2004, 2008, 2012, and now in 2024.

Those medals just add to the team's dominance of women's soccer in the last 30 years. They also have four World Cup trophies in 1991, 1999, 2015, 2019 and a dominating 10 CONCACAF Gold Cups in 1991, 1993, 1994, 2000, 2002, 2006, 2014, 2018, 2022, and 2024.

It will be a while now until the USWNT gets a chance to add to its incredible array of awards in major tournaments. The next big one on the schedule now doesn't happen until 2027 when Brazil hosts the next Women's World Cup. By that point, several of the key players on this version of the USWNT gold medal squad could be gone. Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher (36), fullback Crystal Dunn (32), forward Lynn Williams (31), and defender Casey Krueger (33) may all age out by 2027.