Mallory Swanson signs mega $2 million deal, rewriting NWSL pay history.

In a landmark move for women's soccer, USWNT striker Mallory Swanson has made headlines by signing a record contract with the NWSL's Chicago Red Stars on Tuesday. The deal is reported to be worth $2 million, including an option for a fifth year, making Swanson the league's highest-paid player to date.

Swanson, previously with Sky Blue FC (now NJ/NY Gotham FC), joined the Red Stars in 2021. Her new contract, extending through 2028, sets a new record in the NWSL for both its duration and financial value. The agreement promises her an annual salary of around $400,000, surpassing María Sánchez of Houston Dash, who recently inked a three-year contract reportedly worth $1.5 million.

This development comes on the heels of NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman's announcement last week about a significant 40% increase in the league's salary cap, now at $2.75 million, alongside a groundbreaking four-year media rights deal.

Swanson, a Colorado native, has been a pivotal player for the Red Stars, leading the team with 18 goals and 10 assists in her 51 appearances, which included 47 starts across all competitions. Her decision to re-sign with Chicago was influenced by personal ties, having married Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson in December 2022.

“I am excited to be back with the Red Stars! These last few years have been such a blessing in Chicago, even with the ups and downs, and I can't wait to be back,” Swanson said, as reported by ESPN. “I am looking forward to getting to work and helping the team win championships. See everyone soon!”

Internationally, Swanson's career has been equally impressive. She joined the USWNT at 17 and was part of the 2019 Women's World Cup-winning squad. With 88 USWNT caps, she has netted 32 goals and 27 assists. Despite an injury in April, Swanson concluded 2023 as the USWNT's top scorer with seven goals in six appearances.

Chicago Red Stars president Karen Leetzow praised Swanson's commitment, describing her as embodying the team's “grit, focus, and resiliency.” Leetzow, a key figure in the team's recent structural overhaul, looks forward to Swanson's leadership in their pursuit of championships.

“Mal is a born leader on and off the field and I look forward to working with her to make the Red Stars a championship team,” Leetzow said.

The NWSL 2024 up season starts March 16.