Manchester City, one of the top football clubs in England, has had a successful season so far. With the Citizens sitting on top of the Premier League table, they are set to repeat their triumph from last year and show they are still the best in England. However, there are three key areas where they need to address their needs in the upcoming summer transfer window. Let's take a closer look at these areas:
More starting players all around
Manchester City has been dealing with a grueling fixture schedule, which has taken a toll on their squad. The relentless matches have led to injuries and fatigue among the players. Manager Pep Guardiola has even admitted that the team is facing significant challenges.
For example, Kyle Walker has been sidelined due to an injury sustained while on international duty with England. John Stones has also been dealing with injuries throughout the season, and Nathan Ake is currently in the treatment room. Even goalkeeper Ederson has recently returned from a month-long absence.
The heavy workload has also affected players like Rodri, who has played more minutes than anyone else in the team. He has shown signs of wear and tear and has called for rest. To address this issue, Manchester City needs to strengthen their squad with more starting players in various positions. This will provide depth and allow the team to rotate players effectively, reducing the risk of injuries and fatigue.
Currently the Citizens heavily rely on their star players like Erling Haaland and Phil Foden to lead the attack, and Kyle Walker to maintain the ranks at the back. With more players like Doku and Alvarez getting more playtime would be beneficial all around in heavy schedules.
Erling Haaland's performance: wake up or leave
Erling Haaland, the young Norwegian striker, has been a key player for Manchester City this season. However, there is a sense that he hasn't been as prolific in front of goal as he was in the previous season. Teams have started to figure out how to stop him, and he has been blamed for some of City's less impressive performances.
As the season reaches its crucial stages, teams will become more defensive and make it harder for Haaland to find space to exploit. While Manchester City has other attacking options, Haaland's form will be crucial for the team's success. If he doesn't regain his goal-scoring skills, it could make it more challenging for City to win games.
With Real Madrid emerging as a real contender for Haaland's signature this summer, the Norwegian striker and City needs to make a tough decision going forward. Haaland, still being the face of the Citizens, has to decide his future this summer transfer window.
Fix the left-back weakness
Manchester City has been lacking a reliable left-back for some time. The squad doesn't currently have a specialist in that position, and several players who have filled in as left-backs are not natural in that role. This has made the left flank a weak link that opponents have targeted.
While players like Nathan Ake and Josko Gvardiol have been deployed as left-backs, they are primarily center-backs. This lack of a specialist left-back has left City vulnerable in defense and limited their attacking options on the left side of the pitch.
To address this issue, Manchester City should look to sign a quality left-back who can provide stability and balance to their defense. Having a specialist in that position will strengthen the team's overall defensive structure and provide more attacking options on the left flank.
Addressing these needs will be crucial for Manchester City's continued success in the upcoming season.