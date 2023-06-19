Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski has opened up about his frustration regarding the transfer saga surrounding Lionel Messi, reported by goal.com. The Polish striker, who joined Barcelona in 2022, expressed his annoyance at the conflicting reports in the media surrounding Messi's potential return to the club.

Robert Lewandowski revealed that every day there were contrasting reports about Lionel Messi's transfer to Barcelona before it was finally confirmed that the Argentine would be heading to MLS to join Inter Miami. The Barcelona forward also expressed his skepticism towards media reports, suggesting that information about the Catalan giants is often invented by those who write about the club.

In an interview with TVP Sport, Lewandowski stated, “It doesn't make sense to follow the information that tells you that today there is a 90% chance that he will come and the next day a 10% chance. Information about Barcelona is difficult to follow. Many times they are invented by those who write well or badly about Barcelona. When I wanted to know information, I knew who to call and I knew how the situation was, I asked what the possibilities were.”

Lewandowski had previously expressed his desire to play alongside Messi at Barcelona once it became clear that the Argentine would not be renewing his contract with Paris Saint-Germain. Talks were held between Barcelona and Messi's representatives, but ultimately a move did not materialize.

As Lewandowski prepares for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers with the Polish national team, he will have to set aside his frustrations over the Messi transfer saga. Poland is set to face Moldova on June 20 in a crucial qualifying game, and Lewandowski will be eager to contribute his goal-scoring prowess to help his country secure victory.