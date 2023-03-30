Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

All eyes will be on a massive clash between Manchester City and Liverpool on Saturday at the Etihad, but it appears a key player for the hosts could be absent. Erling Haaland suffered a groin injury prior to the international break which meant he didn’t join Norway for their recent Euro 2024 Qualifiers and on Thursday, he wasn’t present for City training, per TeamTalk. That’s put his status for the Reds fixture in serious doubt, suggesting the Norwegian is yet to fully recover.

Haaland initially injured his groin in the FA Cup Quarterfinals on March 18th in a 6-0 thrashing of Burnley, despite bagging a hat-trick. He’s been nothing short of spectacular in his first season in Manchester, netting 39 times across all competitions. That includes 28 EPL goals, already surpassing last year’s Golden Boot winner.

To make matters worse for manager Pep Guardiola, Phil Foden has already been ruled out for Saturday’s affair against Liverpool after getting his appendix removed last weekend. That leaves the Man City attack without two integral pieces if Erling Haaland ultimately misses out as well.

City is in serious need of three points here if they’re going to gain any ground on Arsenal in the title race. The Gunners currently sit eight points clear at the top of the table, but the Cityzens have a game in hand because their encounter with West Ham was postponed because of the FA Cup match with Burnley.

If Haaland does end up sidelined Saturday, it will be up to the likes of Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne, and Jack Grealish, among others, to produce the goods in the final third in place of their lethal talisman.