Manchester City was charged by the Premier League on Monday for breaking financial rules over nine seasons. Pep Guardiola’s club has allegedly been in breach more than 100 times between 2009 and 2018 and are being referred to an independent commission after a four-year investigation.

“In accordance with Premier League Rule W.82.1, the Premier League confirms that it has today referred a number of alleged breaches of the Premier League Rules by Manchester City Football Club to a Commission under Premier League Rule W.3.4.,” the league’s statement read.

The commission will be held privately and can impose open-ended sanctions, which “could include fines, points deductions or relegation from the Premier League,” according to ESPN.

The club must provide accurate financial information that gives a true and fair view of the club’s financial position, which apparently did not happen in the period between 2009-18. The team has also reportedly been accused of failing to cooperate with the investigation.

“Manchester City FC is surprised by the issuing of these alleged breaches of the Premier League Rules, particularly given the extensive engagement and vast amount of detailed materials that the EPL has been provided with,” the club said in a statement of its own.

“The Club welcomes the review of this matter by an independent Commission, to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of its position. As such we look forward to this matter being put to rest once and for all.”

It isn’t the first time Manchester City has faced charges and been in hot water over financial fair play regulations. They were suspended for two seasons from UEFA club competitions after they were found guilty of “serious breaches” between 2012 and 2016, in a matter that was later overturned.

Pep Guardiola led the club to their sixth league title since 2008 last season, and the third league title since his appointment in 2016.

Manchester City FC currently sits in second place in the Premier League table, five points behind Arsenal for the top spot.