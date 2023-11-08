Manchester City striker Erling Haaland rewrote the UEFA Champions League record books just days after losing the Ballon d'Or to Lionel Messi.

Erling Haaland upped his career goal total in the UCL to 39 on Tuesday. In doing so, he eclipsed Lionel Messi for second-most all-time for a player younger than 24 years old. Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe's 40 career UCL goals are the most in that category, per ESPN Stats & Info.

With his 38th and 39th career Champions League goals, Erling Haaland overtook Lionel Messi for the 2nd-most UCL goals before turning 24 in the competition's history. Haaland is now 1 goal away from tying Kylian Mbappé for the most UCL goals before turning 24. pic.twitter.com/uFofX7pcwa — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 7, 2023

Haaland is also on pace to break former Manchester United striker Ruud Van Nistelrooy's record of scoring 40 goals in just 45 UCL matches.

Erling Haaland scored two goals in Manchester City's 3-0 shutout win over Young Boys on Tuesday. The victory propelled Pep Guardiola's side to an outright berth in UCL's last 16. Manchester City remained undefeated in four UCL matches in 2023. They currently lead Group G with 12 points.

Haaland continues his frenetic pace in UCL play despite losing to Lionel Messi in the recent Ballon d'Or awards ceremony. The Norwegian sensation earned some valuable consolation when he won the Gerd Muller Trophy as the best striker of the 2022-23 season.

“I couldn't have scored the number of goals I did last season without all of my teammates, and this award is another reminder of the incredible year we all enjoyed together,” Erling Haaland said.

Haaland also won the UEFA Men's Player of the Year award on September 1. He found the back of the net 11 times in 12 UCL matches last year.

With Erling Haaland clicking on all cylinders, Manchester City are on pace to win their fourth straight English Premier League title and sixth in the past seven years. The Sky Blues are also setting their sights on their second consecutive UCL title.