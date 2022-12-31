By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

If you weren’t aware, Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is an absolute menace in the final third and in his first season in England, is already setting unforeseen records. With his 21st goal of the campaign on Saturday against Everton courtesy of a Riyad Mahrez assist, the Norwegian has netted the most goals of any Premier League player ever before the turn of the year. Insane.

Haaland has now scored the most goals before the turn of the year in the Premier League (21) 💥 Breaking records again, @ErlingHaaland! 🔵 1-0 🍬 #ManCitypic.twitter.com/BrU3wKpEqI — Manchester City (@ManCity) December 31, 2022

That’s right. Not even Alan Shearer, Cristiano Ronaldo, or Wayne Rooney achieved such a feat. Haaland truly hasn’t stopped banging in goals since joining Dortmund in December of 2019. Needless to say, he and Kylian Mbappe are clearly the future of football.

Of course, there were doubts Erling Haaland could come to the Premier League and score at the same ridiculous rate. From the get-go, he’s easily adapted under Pep Guardiola. The youngster’s 21 tallies have come in just 15 league outings while also bagging five goals in four Champions League appearances. There is no stopping him.

I suppose it does help that Haaland has world-class playmakers all around him in this Man City squad, most notably Kevin De Bruyne, who is already up to nine assists in 2022-23. This entire system at the Etihad is built around getting Haaland the ball in the 18-yard box.

Also, Haaland is just two goals away from the Premier League Golden Boot winner last season, where Mo Salah and Son Heung-min shared the award with 23 apiece. That is just frankly insane. At this rate, the 22-year-old is well on his way to surpassing 40 goals in arguably the best league in the world.

Regardless, Man City still sits five points behind first-place Arsenal in the title race. You can’t say Erling Haaland isn’t doing his job, though.