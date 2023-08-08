Manchester City‘s Erling Haaland has issued a warning to their Premier League rivals, particularly Arsenal, following City's Community Shield defeat, reported by goal.com. Despite the setback, Haaland's Instagram post exudes confidence as he gears up for the upcoming Premier League season.

In the Community Shield match, City fell short against Arsenal, setting the stage for a compelling title rivalry in the upcoming Premier League season. Despite the loss, Haaland remains unyielding in his optimism, expressing his determination to embark on the “marathon” of the new season.

As the Premier League title holders and having clinched the treble last season, Manchester City is set to kick off the new season with an away game against Burnley. The team, led by manager Pep Guardiola, is widely regarded as one of the favorites to clinch the title yet again, aiming to secure their sixth title in seven seasons. However, it seems like Arsenal will be the biggest challenge in the next season with an amazing squad ready to steal away the title from the citizens.

Erling Haaland, the Norwegian sensation, was a driving force for City in the previous season, amassing a staggering 52 goals in 53 appearances across all competitions. His remarkable goal-scoring ability makes him a key figure in City's pursuit of continued success. Haaland's Instagram post hints at his determination to surpass his previous season's achievements and contribute significantly to City's aspirations in the Premier League and beyond.

With the new campaign on the horizon, football enthusiasts eagerly await the unfolding drama of the Premier League, where Haaland and his teammates will undoubtedly be aiming to establish their dominance once again.