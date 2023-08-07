Manchester City‘s Erling Haaland‘s extravagant car collection has been unveiled, showcasing the 22-year-old's love for luxurious vehicles, reported by goal.com. With a staggering weekly earning of approximately £900,000/$1.15 million, making him one of Europe's highest-paid players, Haaland has invested in an array of high-end automobiles that reflect his opulent lifestyle.

The crown jewel of Haaland's collection is the roofless Ferrari Monza SP2, a striking black two-seater that he was spotted driving in Monaco. With only 500 models produced, this limited edition vehicle comes at a hefty price tag of £1.4 million/$1.8 million. The Ferrari Monza SP2 boasts an 812 Superfast 6.5-liter V-12 engine that delivers an impressive 798 horsepower and 530 pound-feet of torque. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph (62 mph) in just 2.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 303 kmph (188 mph).

Among Haaland's other bombshell is the Rolls Royce Cullinan, a white-colored model known for its elegance and luxury. Weighing over 2.7 tonnes, the Cullinan features a 570bhp 5.7 V12 engine and can reach top speeds of 250 kmph (155 mph) while accelerating to 100 kmph (62 mph) in just five seconds.

Haaland's car collection also includes the Range Rover Sport P510e First Edition, with a top speed of 284 kmph (176 mph), the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 4Matic Coupe, capable of reaching 280 kmph (174 mph), and the Audi RS6 Avant Performance quattro, a powerful vehicle that can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph (62 mph) in just 3.4 seconds.

With his extravagant car collection, Erling Haaland showcases his flair for the finer things in life and his love for high-performance vehicles, reflecting his status as one of football's brightest stars.