Barcelona has emerged victorious in the race for Brazilian wonderkid Vitor Roque ahead of competition from top European football clubs, including Chelsea, PSG, Bayern Munich, and Manchester United, reported by goal.com. The Catalan giants have agreed to pay Athletico Paranaense a total of €71m, including add-ons, for the 18-year-old forward.

The deal, which has been in the works for weeks, will become effective next year, with Vitor Roque set to arrive at the Camp Nou at the beginning of 2024. The transfer fee breaks a record in Brazilian football and will be paid in instalments. Sporting Director Deco is thought to have been instrumental in sealing the transfer and snatching the Brazilian gem from the hands of their rivals.

The signee will sign a seven-year contract until 2030 and will have a release clause of €500m. Reportedly, the bonuses are dependent on the number of matches played, goals scored, and individual and team prizes. The acquisition of Vitor Roque comes as a massive boost for the Blaugrana, who recently lost out to their old nemesis Real Madrid in the acquisition of Arda Guler, another teenage talent.

Barca fans will be optimistic about what the signing of Vitor Roque could mean for the future of the team, given his considerable potential and the fact that he is highly sought-after. The player's arrival could signal the start of a new era at Camp Nou as the club steadily rebuilds, and this acquisition is a statement of the Blaugrana's ambition to remain at the forefront of European football.

Fans of the Catalan club will be looking forward to the announcement of the move in the coming weeks and are eager to see their new jewel in action when he finally makes his debut in the famous Blaugrana shirt.