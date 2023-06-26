Ilkay Gündogan has bid an emotional farewell to Manchester City as he prepares to embark on a new chapter in his career with Barcelona, reported by mirror. The Catalan giants have officially announced the signing of the German midfielder on a free transfer after his seven-year spell at the Etihad Stadium.

The 32-year-old said: “Been a total privilege and pleasure to be part of Man City for the last seven years. I would like to thank Pep. To have been able to play under and learn from him for so long has been something I will never forget. I would also like to thank all my team-mates – past and present – who have all played such a special part in making my time here so amazing. Also incredible City fans. I owe them all so much for their support. I will carry City always in my heart. Once a blue, always a blue.”

Having joined City as Guardiola's first signing in 2016 from Borussia Dortmund, Gündogan leaves behind a legacy as a club icon. During his tenure, he secured an impressive collection of silverware, including five Premier League titles, two FA Cups, and four League Cups. His performances in crucial moments will forever be etched in the memories of City's fans, such as his impactful display on the final day of the 2021/22 season, when he orchestrated a remarkable comeback to clinch the Premier League title.

As Gündogan bids farewell to Manchester City, he leaves behind a legacy of success and unforgettable moments. His move to Barcelona presents a fresh challenge and an opportunity to further demonstrate his skills on the European stage. City fans will forever hold him in high regard, remembering him as a true blue who played an integral role in the club's rise to prominence.