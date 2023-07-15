Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips has made a promise to come back fitter in the upcoming season, aiming to prove his worth to Pep Guardiola and the rest of the team, reported by goal.com. After facing criticism from Guardiola last year for being overweight, Phillips is determined to make a strong impression during pre-season training.

Phillips, who joined Manchester City from Leeds United last season, found himself out of favour for much of the campaign. However, the English international remains optimistic and is eager to contribute to the team's success. He plans to join the club's pre-season training a week earlier to focus on his fitness and ensure he is in the best possible shape when the training sessions officially commence.

In an interview with Big Issue, Phillips expressed his commitment to the team and his excitement for the upcoming season. He acknowledged the talented squad at Manchester City and praised his teammates as amazing individuals. Phillips emphasized his dedication to being a team player and stated that he is eager to participate in the pre-season tour and get the season started on a positive note.

Last season, Phillips faced disappointment when Guardiola called him overweight. The midfielder admitted feeling bad about the criticism but remained determined to prove himself. With a more positive mindset and increased confidence, Phillips aims to showcase his abilities and adapt to Manchester City's playing style.

As part of their pre-season preparations, Manchester City will be traveling to Japan for a tour, where they are scheduled to face Yokohama F Marinos, Bayern Munich, and Atletico Madrid. Phillips sees this tour as an opportunity to make an impact and prove his worth to Pep Guardiola and the coaching staff.

The upcoming season presents a fresh start for Kalvin Phillips at Manchester City. With his vow to come back fitter and his determination to contribute to the team's success, he hopes to play a significant role and demonstrate his abilities on the pitch.