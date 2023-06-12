Manchester City fans rejoiced and sang Oasis' Wonderwall as the team completed the treble. Julian Alvarez stands out the most after their UCL Final victory against Inter Milan. The Argentinian striker becomes the first player to have completed football.

Julian Alvarez and Manchester City were the first English team to win the treble. Their most recent trophy was the UEFA Champions League. A goal from Rodri in the 68th minute allowed Alvarez's team to triumph over Inter Milan.

The 23-year-old Argentinian also won the FA Cup in the same month. Furthermore, Manchester City dominated in the Premier League and took the top spot over the other clubs. This feat rounds out his complete club treble. He also lifted the FIFA World Cup with Lionel Messi as they won over the Kylian Mbappe-led France squad.

These feats combined make Julian Alvarez the first football player to accomplish a club treble and win the World Cup, per Sportskeeda.

Julian Alvarez had a lot of success which means a lot of interest from other teams. Notably, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are looking for replacements. A young gun like the Manchester City striker can surely fill the gaps left by Karim Benzema and Robert Lewandowski. Although, Fabrizio Romano confirms that the Argentinian is not going anywhere.

“When I checked, this is not the case. Alvarez signed a new deal at City because they trust him. It is also important to say that he trusts the Man City project. He believes in the long-term it is the best way for him. They also improved his salary. At the moment, there is no problem at all between Alvarez and Man City.” said Romano on his personal YouTube channel.

The young star may have completed football but he still has a lot of games left in him.