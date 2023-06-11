Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has refused to comment on his future after leading his club to a Champions League win. The Portuguese midfielder came to the Etihad Stadium from Monaco in 2017 and became a massive hit for Pep Guardiola's men.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, the left-footed midfielder said to TeleFoot, “My future? Honestly… I don’t know. We will see what will happen in the next few weeks and the next few months,”. After spending six glorious years in Manchester, Silva has been linked with a move to Paris Saint Germain (PSG) this summer.

According to Le Parisian, PSG are planning to bring the 28-year-old this summer. The French giants plotted this move after the departure of Argentine legend Lionel Messi this summer. With Messi's departure, PSG believe that they need to retain the creativity in midfield, and Silva can provide that. Their plan is to accommodate Kylian Mbappe with Silva in the attacking positions. However, they also understand that it could be complicated as a lot will depend on City's intentions.

PSG will not be getting Silva if City refuse to listen to their offers. Moreover, the Portuguese midfielder still has two years left on his deal at the Etihad Stadium. PSG have already reinforced their squad, signing Marco Asensio on a free transfer from Real Madrid. It remains to be seen if Manchester City will give the green light to Ligue 1 winners for the signature of the Portuguese sensation. It should also be noted that they are in for Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic this summer.