Jeremy Doku, the highly sought-after Belgium international winger, has set his sights on joining Manchester City, turning down interest from Chelsea and West Ham, reported by goal.com. The 21-year-old's rapid rise in the football world began at Anderlecht before he made a career move to Rennes in 2020, marking his transition through France.

Doku's potential has attracted attention from several Premier League clubs, with both Chelsea and West Ham expressing interest in acquiring his services. However, it seems that the young talent has a strong desire to join the ranks at the Etihad Stadium. The Belgium international winger wants to join the Citizens this summer.

While Manchester City possesses the financial capability to meet Doku's price tag, Rennes is reportedly seeking around €60 million (£51m/$65m) for the winger. As the reigning champions of both the Premier League and the Champions League, Manchester City certainly has the resources to pursue Doku, but they will need to evaluate whether the investment aligns with their long-term plans.

The departure of Riyad Mahrez to Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia has left Manchester City in search of another dynamic attacking option. Doku's style of play could potentially fill this gap and provide further depth to the team's attacking lineup.

Although Manchester City has not yet submitted an official bid for Jeremy Doku, their reported interest suggests that they are seriously considering making a move. As the transfer window progresses, all eyes will be on whether Manchester City decides to meet Rennes' valuation and secure the services of the promising Belgian winger.