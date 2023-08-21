Manchester City‘s injury woes continue as they face the blow of losing Kevin De Bruyne, and now they will also have to contend with the absence of John Stones for an extended period. Pep Guardiola confirmed that the English defender will be sidelined until after the upcoming international break in September. This means that Stones will miss crucial matches, including England's Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine and a friendly against Scotland.

Stones has been grappling with a muscle issue that he sustained during the pre-season. As a result, he has been absent from Manchester City's recent victories over Burnley and Newcastle in the Premier League, as well as their UEFA Super Cup triumph over Sevilla.

Guardiola expressed the need for a united effort to tackle the demanding schedule ahead, acknowledging the importance of having a full squad at their disposal. While providing an update on his team's fitness status, Guardiola mentioned De Bruyne's hamstring surgery and Stone's anticipated recovery timeline: “We will need everyone for this schedule and calendar. We have to come back how the people (City fans) come back. Stones will not be ready until after the international break.”

With the next international break scheduled from September 4-12, Stones is poised to miss crucial fixtures against Sheffield United and Fulham. As the transfer window remains open, there's a possibility that Manchester City might consider reinforcing their squad. Guardiola hinted at potential decisions to be made regarding the team's composition: “The club will have to take some important decisions about the squad.”

The injury setbacks to Kevin De Bruyne and John Stones will undoubtedly test Manchester City's depth and resilience as they aim to maintain their competitive edge in both domestic and European competitions. Fans will be keenly following the team's progress as they navigate these challenges in the early stages of the season.