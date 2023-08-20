It may not have gone the way he planned it would, but Tyler Adams is back in the Premier League. After getting relegated with Leeds United last season, Chelsea had reportedly been closing in on a move for Adams, but ended up pivoting elsewhere. Luckily for Adams, Bournemouth swooped in, allowing him to return to the Premier League after a one season stint with Leeds.

“United States captain Tyler Adams is returning to the Premier League after completing a move from Leeds United to Bournemouth. Adams signed a five-year deal with Bournemouth, the club confirmed on Saturday, after a one-year stint at Leeds that ended with him having hamstring surgery in March and the team being relegated from the Premier League at the end of the 2022-23 season. ESPN reported earlier this week that the two clubs had agreed a fee for in the region of £20 million ($25.4m) for the USMNT midfielder.” – ESPN

Adams impressed with the USMNT in the 2022 World Cup, and unsurprisingly drew quite a bit of attention on the transfer market this summer. However, with Chelsea backing out of the deal for him, it looked like he could be stuck with Leeds until at least the winter. Thankfully for him, Bournemouth came through, and allowed the star American midfielder to remain in the top division of English soccer.

It will be interesting to see what Adams is capable of doing as he comes off of hamstring surgery, because prior to the injury, he was playing some of the best soccer of his career. If Adams can regain that prior form, this could end up being a steal for Bournemouth, and it will be interesting to see how the American's return to the Premier League goes with his new team.