Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is attracting interest from West Ham United this summer. The Frenchman is unable to get a proper run in the team due to inconsistencies and injuries. The former AS Monaco man came on with 10 minutes to go against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday but couldn't do anything constructive as the game was already lost.

According to the reports from the Mirror, West Ham are showing interest in Martial this summer. However, the Hammers are unable to conclude the deal for the Frenchman because of the high wages and fees. Martial has entered the last 12 months of his contract with Manchester United.

Martial reportedly has interest from Saudi Arabia, but his agent wants the Frenchman to have a future in Europe. Apart from the Hammers, there hasn't been a substantial offer for Martial. The 2015 Golden Boy spent the second half of the 2021/22 season on loan at Sevilla, which proved unsuccessful.

Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal, who recently signed Neymar for a big-money move from Paris Saint Germain (PSG), are keen on bringing Martial to the club. However, they will only be actively in for him if they are unable to land Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Martial signed for Manchester United in 2015 for £36m, the highest fee for a teenager during that time. Despite his ground-breaking debut against Liverpool, he has been unable to live up to the hype. Once being compared to the Arsenal great, Theirry Henry, Martial is now a shadow of a player that won the Golden Boy Award in 2015.