In a recent interview with BBC Radio, Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips has expressed his commitment to the club, stating that he is looking forward to spending another five years at the Etihad Stadium, reported by Fabrizio Romano. Phillips, who joined Manchester City in the summer of 2021, has set his sights on winning trophies and playing a more prominent role in the upcoming seasons.

Reflecting on the current campaign, Phillips acknowledged that he hasn’t been able to achieve as much as he would have liked. However, he is determined to come back for the next season in peak physical condition and make a significant impact on the team.

It is noteworthy to highlight the managerial approach of Pep Guardiola, mentioning that the Catalan coach has a habit of gradually integrating new players into the squad. THere is a clean parallel with Ilkay Gundogan’s arrival at Manchester City in 2016, emphasizing how Guardiola carefully nurtured the German midfielder’s development.

The statement from Phillips provides reassurance to Manchester City fans, who have witnessed his growth and potential throughout the season. The 27-year-old Englishman has showcased his versatility and technical abilities, establishing himself as an important member of the squad.

With Phillips expressing his long-term commitment to the club, Manchester City can be optimistic about his future contributions. As the team continues to pursue domestic and European success, Phillips’ ambition and determination to win trophies will align perfectly with the club’s aspirations.

As the summer approaches, Phillips intends to utilize the preseason to prepare himself physically and mentally for the challenges ahead. Manchester City supporters can eagerly anticipate his continued development and the impact he will make in the coming years, as the club aims for further silverware under the guidance of Pep Guardiola.