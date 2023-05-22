Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City could very well be considered one of the best teams ever assembled in Premier League history. However, for them to gain European immortality, Guardiola admitted they have to achieve something they have never done before.

Win the Champions League.

Guardiola said as much after leading the Sky Blues to the Premier League title on Sunday against Chelsea. Man City have never won the UCL before, with the club’s only European win coming way back in 1969-70 in the European Cup Winners’ Cup.

“You have to win the Champions League to be considered one of the best teams like United or Liverpool,” Guardiola said, per BBC.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Pep Guardiola is not downplaying the importance of the Premier League, however. Regardless if the win the Champions League or not, the 52-year-old manager emphasized that what they have accomplished is worthy of recognition. Manchester City have now won the EPL title for the third straight season, becoming just the fifth team to do so in history, joining Huddersfield Town, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United.

“But also it’s unfair to say if you don’t win it, the Premier League doesn’t make sense,” Guardiola shared. “Of course it makes sense, of course it’s important. It’s every day, every week. This club won five of the last six but six of the last 10 and seven of the last 12. It’s amazing.”

Manchester City have a shot at immortality as they head to the Champions League final in June against Inter Milan. If Guardiola can guide his team to victory, then they could make a claim as one of the greatest teams ever in European football history.

Until they do so, though, don’t expect Guardiola to make that claim.