Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has expressed his desire for Ilkay Gundogan to extend his stay at the club amid ongoing transfer talks, reported by goal.com. However, Guardiola also acknowledged that the midfielder would be a valuable addition to Barcelona's squad.

Gundogan's contract with Manchester City is set to expire this month, leaving his future uncertain. While the Premier League champions are eager to retain him, Barcelona and Arsenal have both shown interest in signing the German international.

When asked about Ilkay Gundogan's future, Guardiola emphasized his hope that the midfielder remains with Manchester City. However, he acknowledged Barcelona's interest and stated that Gundogan would make an exceptional signing for Xavi's team.

Speaking to reporters, Pep Guardiola said, “I know that they [Barcelona] are very interested, and City is also very interested. We are both very interested. I hope he stays with us, but if he finally decides to come to Barça, he will make an extraordinary signing.”

Guardiola also revealed that he has never personally negotiated a contract and acknowledged that Barcelona's manager, Xavi, has been in contact with Gundogan. Despite their desire to keep him, Guardiola acknowledged that if Gundogan ultimately decides to join Barcelona, he will encourage him to embrace the opportunity and enjoy his time at the Catalan club.

Gundogan, 32, has been a key figure for Manchester City this season, featuring in 51 matches and contributing 11 goals and seven assists. He made history as the club's first-ever captain to lead the team to a treble-winning campaign.

The German midfielder's next appearance will be in an international friendly against Colombia on June 20. As the transfer saga unfolds, football fans await Gundogan's decision on his future, which could shape the dynamics of both Manchester City and Barcelona in the upcoming season.