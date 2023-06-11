Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan is yet to decide his future after leading his team to their first-ever treble. After rivals, Manchester United, Manchester City became only the second English team to win the FA Cup, Premier League, and Champions League in the same season.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Gundogan said, “I have not made a final decision on my future yet.” The former Borussia Dortmund man has been linked with a move to FC Barcelona this summer. There were even talks that the Catalans were set to announce the German midfielder after the Champions League final.

Barcelona manager Xavi has insisted on bringing new faces into the middle of the park to compete across all fronts next season. The newly crowned La Liga champions confirmed the departure of Sergio Busquets this summer. Moreover, there are talks about Frenkie de Jong's potential renewal with Erik ten Hag at Manchester United.

If supposedly these two players are on the exit list, Barca are only left with Pedri and Gavi as their two midfielders for next season. Hence, it is important that they line up signings as fast as they can. Considering they have just seen Real Madrid sign Brahim Diaz from AC Milan, they would know that they have their work cut out.

On the other hand, Manchester City's competition in midfield will only increase next season. City midfielder Kalvin Phillips was subject to very few starts this season. It must be noted that Gundogan was the same as the England International when he was signed in 2016 but later became an important player for Pep Guardiola. If Phillips starts playing more and City keeps investing in the squad, the German's playing time will decrease even further.

Barcelona haven't shied from signing Manchester City players before. In 2020, they signed Eric Garcia from the Premier League champions and then signed Ferran Torres last year. Although those two players weren't massive hits, they would hope that experience of Gundogan will guide them in other domestic and European competitions. We believe that Gundogan should call it time for his Manchester City career. There is no better time than leaving the club on a high.