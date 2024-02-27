Manchester City star Jack Grealish has received a firm warning from manager Pep Guardiola as he looks to reclaim his form and fitness, reported by GOAL. The English winger has faced challenges this season, battling a combination of poor form and injury setbacks, which have seen him slide down the pecking order at Manchester City. Grealish has featured in 14 Premier League games, accumulating a mere 700 minutes on the pitch.
Guardiola addressed Grealish's situation, emphasizing the need for the player to rediscover his “rhythm” swiftly, as the team won't wait indefinitely. Despite starting slowly, Grealish has shown signs of improvement in the last month, earning an important role in the Champions League clash against Copenhagen. However, a setback in the form of a 10-15 minute injury disrupted his progress. Guardiola stressed the player's unique qualities and expressed hope for a strong performance in the remaining months of the season.
The Cityzens boss highlighted the competitive nature of high-level football, indicating that players must find their rhythm quickly, whether playing 90 or 20 minutes. Guardiola stated, “At a high level, the team doesn’t wait.”
Grealish, having fully recovered over the past fortnight, could potentially make a return to the starting lineup against Luton in the FA Cup on Tuesday. Pep Guardiola remains open to the possibility, stating, “It’s possible. Normally when we play Saturday to Tuesday, I don’t decide the lineup and everything [in advance]. I will see the training today [Monday].”
After the FA Cup encounter with Luton, Manchester City faces a pivotal Premier League clash against Manchester United on Sunday, adding significance to Jack Grealish's potential role in the team's upcoming fixtures.