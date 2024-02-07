Manchester City's charismatic playmaker, Jack Grealish, injected a dose of humor into his routine when visiting A Star Barbers

Manchester City‘s charismatic playmaker, Jack Grealish, injected a dose of humor into his routine by paying a visit to A Star Barbers, where he amusingly requested a replication of his own haircut, reported by GOAL. Grealish, widely recognized for his eye-catching styles on the football field, decided to maintain his trademark blonde locks but opted for a stylish back brush, adding a new twist to his look.

The England international has always been a trendsetter when it comes to hairstyles, frequently favoring the popular undercut – a style characterized by shaved sides and back, with longer hair left on top. Making a return to his favored salon, A-Star Barbers, Grealish brought along a snapshot of a previous haircut as a reference, aiming to recreate that particular look.

A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon A-STAR (@astarbarbers) által megosztott bejegyzés

During the haircut session, Grealish was engrossed in his phone, caught watching a video featuring Mikel Arteta. The midfielder's attention to detail and commitment to personal style were evident, as he sought to capture the essence of his preferred look.

The end result? Grealish emerged from the barber's chair looking sharp, flashing a cheeky smile that complemented his fresh cut. Renowned for his meticulous hair care routine, Grealish shared insights during a 2021 interview with ‘The Lions' Den,' revealing his grooming essentials, including Moroccan oil, hair bond wax, and hairspray, all contributing to maintaining his signature style.

What's next for Manchester City and Jack Grealish in the Premier League?

Fans can anticipate witnessing Jack Grealish's revamped look in action when he graces the field against Everton on February 10 at Etihad in an upcoming Premier League encounter. The football star's off-field antics not only add a touch of lightheartedness to the anticipation surrounding his distinctive persona but also showcase his flair for making a statement both on and off the pitch.