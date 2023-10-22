In the closing stages of Manchester City's recent victory over Brighton and Hove Albion, the reigning Premier League champions found themselves in a precarious situation with a numerical disadvantage. Manuel Akanji, already booked earlier in the match, received a red card for a reckless foul. While such incidents can be dismissed as isolated events, they now raise questions about Manchester City's overall discipline.

Manchester City has already accumulated two red cards this season, doubling the total from the previous campaign and matching the count from their consecutive league-winning seasons. Notably, the club's discipline issues are reminiscent of their 2019/20 season, during which they had a worse disciplinary record. It is worth mentioning that it was the same season in which they failed to clinch the Premier League title, with flashes of brilliance often overshadowed by lapses of judgment.

The recent red cards and disciplinary concerns reflect the frailties present in the 2019/20 season. After influential midfielder Rodri received a three-game suspension for a needless altercation with Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs White, manager Pep Guardiola criticized the lack of emotional control among players. He emphasized that players on the pitch must manage their emotions effectively.

The issue is compounded by the fact that Guardiola received a yellow card, which resulted in his absence from the touchline in a subsequent game against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Guardiola was candid about the new rule that led to his booking, acknowledging his history of being booked for excessive dialogue with officials during his playing career at Barcelona.

While it's common for players and coaches to seek to influence refereeing decisions, Manchester City's recent disciplinary problems add to their woes as they aim to maintain control over matches. Although the team remains near the top of the Premier League table, their performances often leave room for improvement.

Guardiola, who recently experienced back-to-back defeats for the first time in six years, understands that better results are needed after the international break. However, improvement has yet to materialize, and City has struggled to maintain control during games. The recent red card incident involving Akanji is indicative of this growing issue.

Guardiola and his team hope these disciplinary lapses do not signal a more significant loss of focus in future matches. Discipline is as crucial as tactics and skill, and Manchester City must address this concern to remain competitive in the Premier League.

As City strives to regain their winning form, the management will closely monitor the team's discipline, hoping that the lapses in focus do not hinder their performance in the coming matches.