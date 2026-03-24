Real Madrid faces fresh scrutiny after reports claimed the club examined the wrong knee while trying to diagnose Kylian Mbappé’s injury.

Daniel Riolo of RMC first reported the alleged mistake, and Miguel Ángel Díaz of COPE later backed up the claim, Yahoo reports. According to Díaz, Madrid checked Mbappé’s right knee instead of his left, a stunning error for a club operating at the highest level of world soccer.

Riolo went even further, saying the issue played a major role in the dismissal of Real Madrid’s medical staff in January. He said the public explanation focused on the team’s long list of injuries, but described Mbappé’s case as the true breaking point. If accurate, that turns an already troubling situation into one of the club’s most embarrassing medical stories in recent memory.

🚨 BREAKING: The news from from France is true. Real Madrid actually diagnosed Kylian Mbappé's wrong knee. — @miguelitocope pic.twitter.com/ePw48bqX6Q — Madrid Universal (@MadridUniversal) March 24, 2026

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Mbappé Says Paris Helped Him Recover

Mbappé later said he began to truly improve once he returned to Paris. During a promotional appearance, he explained that his knee now feels good and that he is working his way back to full strength. More notably, he said he was fortunate to get the right diagnosis there.

That detail raises even more concern around Madrid’s handling of the issue. Riolo noted that the forward kept playing while doctors tried to determine the problem, which could have made matters worse and extended the damage.

For a player of Mbappé’s stature, any injury carries major weight. A reported mix-up like this does more than invite criticism, it fuels real questions about trust, accountability, and how a club this powerful could allow such a basic mistake to happen in the first place.