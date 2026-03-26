American rock band The Killers are set for a historic reunion later this year at the 2026 UEFA Champions League final. The band will reunite its four members and perform together for the first time in several years. The band was recently announced to headline this year's Champions League Final Kick-Off show in Budapest, Hungary.

The Killers' Brandon Flowers (vocals) and Ronnie Vannucci Jr. (drums) will reunite with Dave Keuning (lead guitar) and Mark Stoermer (bass) for the UCL final Kick-Off performance at the 70,000-capacity Puskás Aréna in Budapest on May 30, 2026.

The band's four members had previously reunited in Aug. 2024 for a fifteen-night concert residency, celebrating the 20th anniversary of Hot Fuss. The reunited four performed the album in full and recorded “Bright Lights”, making it the first song to feature all four members since 2017. Keuning and Stoermer left the band in 2017, but Flowers and Vannucci continued to perform several gigs in 2022 and 2023.

Leading up to the historic performance, the band also reportedly filmed an exciting advertisement with English soccer legend David Beckham in collaboration with Pepsi. In the advert, Flowers is seen playing pool before hopping in an electric blue convertible to race Beckham, who then proceeds to speed off on a motorcycle to the venue in Budapest.

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“When we were asked to perform at the UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show presented by Pepsi, we said, ‘Yes' without hesitation; some stages speak for themselves. We're honoured to celebrate the incredible teams and players at what will undoubtedly be an epic match,” The Killers said while speaking to UEFA.

With over 35 million albums sold globally, The Killers have amassed a collection of hits, including the multi-platinum anthems like “Mr.Brightside,” “When You Were Young” and

“Human.”

The UCL final will feature two of the remaining 16 teams left in the tournament. Generally, the Champions League final draws millions of viewers across the globe. Last year, Paris Saint-Germain lifted the trophy in Munich after beating Inter Milan 5-0.