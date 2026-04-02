With just a few months left before the 2026 FIFA World Cup, four of the biggest names in soccer have now come together for a must-see collaboration. Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, Argentina's Lionel Messi, and Real Madrid stars, as well as Brazilian and French International stars, Vinícius Júnior and Kylian Mbappé, recently joined forces for a Lego promotion.

LEGOs are often known to bring together generations, for example, their hit Star Wars, Harry Potter, and even the recent Project Hail Mary merchandise, and such a similar point was proven recently with their FIFA campaign.

LEGO has followed up on their World Cup trophy release and 1,498-piece display ball this time with four mini LEGO figures of Ronaldo, Messi, Vinícius, and Mbappé. The advert features all four players trying to place their miniature figures on top of the LEGO replica FIFA World Cup trophy.

There are three unique sets available for collectors. First up, the action-based ‘Football Highlights’ sets capture a cinematic snapshot of each player. These sets feature colour cues from each player’s national team, jersey numbers and a collectable plaque, plus a LEGO mini figure of the player to bring the moment to life. In addition to this, two Football Legend sets offer display-scale figures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

The 854-piece Ronaldo model can be built with him in his iconic soccer celebration pose or with him performing his epic bicycle kick. On the other hand, the Messi model is made of 958 LEGO elements. The third and final collection option is a Lionel Messi Celebration set.