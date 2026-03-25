The clock for the 2026 FIFA World Cup is ticking, and there is little to suggest Neymar Jr. will be part of Brazil’s squad for the upcoming tournament. Widely considered to be the third-best player of this generation after Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, the 34-year-old currently plies his trade for his boyhood club Santos.

However, consistent injuries and little playing time over the last year initially led to Neymar not being a part of the recent squad. Now, manager Carlo Ancelotti has continued to stay tight-lipped, per a post on X by journalist Fabrizio Romano.

“I see everything, I hear everything, then I will have to make a decision. People can say their opinion, no problem,” Ancelotti said.

Neymar is Brazil’s all-time scoring leader with 79 international goals, but has not featured for the national team since October 2023. He has since struggled to remain fit and has played only 23 times for Santos since joining last year.

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Internal reporting from within the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has characterized Neymar’s situation as “extremely complicated,” with sources indicating he is now “practically out” of contention. However, there is reason for optimism as well.

His former teammate at PSG and Brazil captain Marquinhos recently expressed confidence, claiming that he was sure the Barcelona legend will indeed be a part of the final World Cup squad, per beIN Sports. National teams are expected to submit an initial list of 55 players in May, following which a 26-member squad will play at the upcoming tournament. Neymar had earlier this year confirmed that if he plays, it will be his final World Cup for his national team.

Of course, competition for places remains high, with Brazil enjoying a stellar depth especially in attacking positions. However, Neymar’s experience and leadership ability means that he continues to be backed by his colleagues, and a late callup to the squad appears a strong possibility.