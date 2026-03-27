Sustained an injury a few months ago, Portuguese soccer legend and Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo has received a major positive update. While not officially announced, Ronaldo is expected to be a crucial part of Portugal's upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup squad.

Despite sustaining an injury, Ronaldo has now worked his way back to the Al-Nassr squad. Al-Nassr recently posted photos and videos of the veteran training. Ronaldo was on the sidelines after picking up a muscle injury during their 3-0 win over Al Fayha in the Saudi Pro League at the end of last month.

Shortly after, he moved to Spain for rehabilitation. Recovering from his injury, “CR7” was also omitted from Portugal's upcoming friendly games against Mexico and the United States, which are scheduled to take place on Mar. 29 and Apr. 1, 2026. He also missed two of Al-Nassr's club games.

Ronaldo is currently eyeing his place in Portugal's World Cup and hopes to win the prestigious trophy this time in his potentially last-ever World Cup. While Lionel Messi won the cup last time in Qatar, Ronaldo hopes to do the same this time in the USA.

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Hoping to play and win the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Ronaldo was spotted training with Al-Nassr even in bad weather that has affected several countries in the Gulf region. While Al Nassr uploaded posts of Ronaldo training, he also posted on social media, stating it was “good to be back.”

Yet to announce the official squad for the 2026 World Cup, Portugal's coach, Roberto Martínez, had shared a major update on Ronaldo's place in the team a few months ago.