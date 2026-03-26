Luka Doncic sparked a cross-sport debate after pairing global soccer icons with NBA legends, offering a perspective that blends style, dominance, and legacy, Yahoo reports.

With attention building toward the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Doncic leaned into the moment by connecting two worlds that rarely intersect this directly. His list quickly made the rounds, and as expected, opinions followed.

“Erling Haaland? I would say maybe KD, but younger KD. Cristiano Ronaldo, LeBron. Messi, MJ. Mbappe would be Jokic. Vini Junior would be Steph,” Doncic said.

Luka Doncic draws comparisons between soccer stars and NBA players 👀 Erling Haaland – Kevin Durant (younger)

Cristiano Ronaldo – LeBron James

Lionel Messi – Michael Jordan

Kylian Mbappe – Nikola Jokic

Vinicius Junior – Steph Curry Thoughts? 🤔 (via losangekesfwc26/ IG) pic.twitter.com/eXf1EC3NDM — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 25, 2026

Where the comparisons hit, and where they don’t

Some pairings feel almost automatic. Cristiano Ronaldo alongside LeBron James reflects longevity and elite conditioning. Lionel Messi matched with Michael Jordan speaks to legacy and sustained greatness at the very top.

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Others require a bit more interpretation. Kylian Mbappe paired with Nikola Jokic shifts the focus to control and efficiency rather than explosive athletic traits. Meanwhile, Erling Haaland linked to a younger Kevin Durant centers on scoring dominance above all else.

The most stylistic comparison might be Vinicius Junior and Stephen Curry, where flair, creativity, and entertainment value take priority.

One fan commented, “Vini is more like ja morant and mbappe is more like sga.” Another wrote, “should've said himself for Mbappé lol.”

Not every comparison lands perfectly, but each reveals how Doncic views greatness across sports. He doesn’t rely on position or physical similarity. Instead, he leans into impact, presence, and how each player shapes the game in their own way.